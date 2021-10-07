DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 9th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 9th, 2021
Recommended
Stranger on the Run (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVStranger on the Run is a 1967 TV-movie, notable for several reasons. For starters, it was directed by Don Siegel (Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Dirty Harry), using an unusually good teleplay by Dean Riesner from a story by Reginald Rose. Stars Henry Fonda and Anne Baxter were at this point still more movie- than TV-names, though each had done a fair amount of television since the â50s. Further, one of its more recent admirers is director Quentin Tarantino, who considers it Siegel's best Western and is particularly fond of co-star Michael Parks's performance, though this reviewer feels precisely the opposite about Parks's work here, which is the film's weakest link. Still, it's way above average for a â60s TV-movie (as were Siegel's other two ventures into this format), and an interesting pickup by Kino, presenting a near-flawless presentation of the film in high...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Just a Gigolo (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI'd been curious about Just a Gigolo (SchÃ¶ner Gigolo, armer Gigolo, or "Nice Gigolo, Poor Gigolo," 1978) for decades, and the best thing I can say about it is that this curiosity has been duly satiated. Widely panned, even by its star, David Bowie, the movie is all style and no substance. I couldn't wait for it to end. Nevertheless, the movie has an irresistible cast, most famously 76-year-old Marlene Dietrich in her final film role. Other than a brief cameo appearance in Paris When It Sizzles (1964), she hadn't acted in films since Judgment in Nuremberg (1961). (Though the liner notes for the Blu-ray refer to that as a "cameo," in fact she had a substantial role.) During this period, Dietrich became a hugely popular cabaret star, working closely with Burt Bacharach and performing before large audiences, but that ended in 1975 when she was injured in a fall, and t...Read the entire review »
