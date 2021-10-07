DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 9th, 2021

Stranger on the Run (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Stranger on the Run is a 1967 TV-movie, notable for several reasons. For starters, it was directed by Don Siegel (Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Dirty Harry), using an unusually good teleplay by Dean Riesner from a story by Reginald Rose. Stars Henry Fonda and Anne Baxter were at this point still more movie- than TV-names, though each had done a fair amount of television since the â50s. Further, one of its more recent admirers is director Quentin Tarantino, who considers it Siegel's best Western and is particularly fond of co-star Michael Parks's performance, though this reviewer feels precisely the opposite about Parks's work here, which is the film's weakest link. Still, it's way above average for a â60s TV-movie (as were Siegel's other two ventures into this format), and an interesting pickup by Kino, presenting a near-flawless presentation of the film in high...Read the entire review »