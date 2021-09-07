DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 8th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,575
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 8th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Bureau: The Complete Series
by Stuart Galbraith IVA French espionage-political thriller, The Bureau (Le Bureau des LÃ©gendes, "The Bureau of Legends," 2015-present) is, for me, one of those cases where I-as-reviewer snapped up a title in our screener pile I knew nothing about, but took a chance on based on a handful of rave reviews I found on the Internet. Happily, those raves are largely justified; The Bureau is an excellent television series that's subtle and intelligent, adult, and timely as all get-out. Overall, it has the look, tone, and pacing of recent Scandinavian detective shows, combined with a cynicism and paranoia not unlike the novels of John le CarrÃ© and, to a lesser degree, the adventure-thriller works of Alistair MacLean. A new DVD set of Seasons 1-5 is billed "The Complete Series," but it's unclear whether or not additional episodes might be made. For the purposes of this review I've made it through Sea...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Visions of Eight: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Four years ago, Criterion released the glorious 100 Years of Olympic Films: 1912-2012 box set, which compiled 53 films from 41 Games. As a sports non-fan with an odd affinity for sports documentaries, this set is a goldmine of blissfully pure cinematic moments (and some banal, clunky stuff). A handful of these Olympic films have managed to break out from the pack and gain notoriety in cinephile circles over the years, like Leni Riefenstahl's Olympia and Kon Ichikawa's Tokyo Olympiad. The latter was released as a deluxe standalone edition by Criterion last year, presumably to coincide with the scheduled return of the...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Larceny (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerHaving just swindled a group of investors down in Miami out of a fortune, Rick (John Payne) and Silky (Dan Duryea) have mastered the long con. Their next six-figure scheme on the other end of the country is sure to be even easier pickings. In this Californian community of retired millionaires, their mark is Deborah (Joan Caulfield): wealthy, well-connected, and recently widowed.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]The plan is for Rick to pass himself off as a
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off