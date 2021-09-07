DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 8th, 2021

The Bureau: The Complete Series

by Stuart Galbraith IV A French espionage-political thriller, The Bureau (Le Bureau des LÃ©gendes, "The Bureau of Legends," 2015-present) is, for me, one of those cases where I-as-reviewer snapped up a title in our screener pile I knew nothing about, but took a chance on based on a handful of rave reviews I found on the Internet. Happily, those raves are largely justified; The Bureau is an excellent television series that's subtle and intelligent, adult, and timely as all get-out. Overall, it has the look, tone, and pacing of recent Scandinavian detective shows, combined with a cynicism and paranoia not unlike the novels of John le CarrÃ© and, to a lesser degree, the adventure-thriller works of Alistair MacLean. A new DVD set of Seasons 1-5 is billed "The Complete Series," but it's unclear whether or not additional episodes might be made. For the purposes of this review I've made it through Sea...Read the entire review »