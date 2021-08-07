DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 7th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,574
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 7th, 2021
Recommended
Alias Jesse James (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAn okay Bob Hope comedy, good relative to the kind of movies he was doing by this time, Alias Jesse James (1959) has a few unusual qualities. Hope and his brother Jack produced the film independently for release through United Artists. Nevertheless, the production utilized the services of Hope's longtime home studio, Paramount. The credits bill Paramount department heads and so forth, while Paramount's backlot Western streets (with its distinctive "mountain" in the distance, is where a lot of the action was filmed. Hope had been a Top Ten box office star 13 years running, from 1941 through 1953, but tastes were changing rapidly, and Hope increasingly turned his attentions to television. In movies he joined the vogue for biographical films with The Seven Little Foys (playing Eddie Foy, 1955) and Beau James (playing Jimmy Walker, a rare dramatic turn, 1957), but his sta...Read the entire review »
''Wonder Showzen'': The Complete Series
by Tyler FosterThe early-to-mid 2000s marked two major divergent paths for the evolution of screen comedy. On the big screen, Judd Apatow's influence became inescapable after a string of hits starting with Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Superbad, giving way to an improv-heavy "riff" approach that only just now seems to be falling out of vogue. Meanwhile, TV went in the other direction, with the cult power of Cartoon Network's [adult swim] programming block paving the road for bizarro comedy shows like "Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!" and "Robot Chicken." MTV's contribution to this strain of bizarre, absurdist TV comedy was "Wonder Showzen," a deranged riff on a children's TV program, complete with puppets and "educational" segments.Checking out "Wonder Showzen" roughly 15 years after the fact via the new (and perhaps unusually belated) Complete Series DVD set inspire...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off