DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 6th, 2021

Action U.S.A. (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Waco-based drug dealer Billy Ray (Rod Shaft) would seem to have it all: a Corvette with a personalized license plate that says âSleek1' on it, a fancy house, a hot girlfriend named Carmen (Barri Murphy) who just can't wait to get naked and screw him on the couch and a bottle of Shiner! What Carmen doesn't realize, however, is that Billy Ray is involved with some bad dudes who want the diamonds that he's stashed somewhere in the area. They kidnap her man and dangle him from a helicopter until he tells them where they are, and then they drop him in a lake.A short time later and Billy Ray is dead as a doornail and Carmen is under the protection of F.B.I. agents Clay Osborn (Gregory Scott Cummins of Hack-O-Lantern!) and Earl 'Panama' McKinnon (William Hubbard Knight). These guys answer to Conover (the mighty William Smith of Conan The Barbarian and ...Read the entire review »