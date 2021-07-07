DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 6th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Madame Rosa (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVMadame Rosa (La vie devant sol, or "The Life Before Us," 1977) is a French drama lauded for Simone Signoret's performance in the title role, a Holocaust survivor and former prostitute in her sixties, caring for the children of current prostitutes in her Belleville, Paris sixth-floor walk-up. Wikipedia and other sources about the film make no mention of it, but the novel from which it was based, Romain Gary's The Life Before Us, was last year adapted again, this time relocated to Italy, for Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a sÃ©), starring 86-year-old Sophia Loren, her first starring feature in 16 years. Signoret was only 56 when she appeared in Madame Rosa, but looks significantly older. The original film was a significant success, Signoret winning a CÃ©sar as Best Actress, while the movie won the Oscar as Best Foreign Language Film.
Highly Recommended
Action U.S.A. (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Waco-based drug dealer Billy Ray (Rod Shaft) would seem to have it all: a Corvette with a personalized license plate that says âSleek1' on it, a fancy house, a hot girlfriend named Carmen (Barri Murphy) who just can't wait to get naked and screw him on the couch and a bottle of Shiner! What Carmen doesn't realize, however, is that Billy Ray is involved with some bad dudes who want the diamonds that he's stashed somewhere in the area. They kidnap her man and dangle him from a helicopter until he tells them where they are, and then they drop him in a lake.A short time later and Billy Ray is dead as a doornail and Carmen is under the protection of F.B.I. agents Clay Osborn (Gregory Scott Cummins of Hack-O-Lantern!) and Earl 'Panama' McKinnon (William Hubbard Knight). These guys answer to Conover (the mighty William Smith of Conan The Barbarian and ...Read the entire review »
