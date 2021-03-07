DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 2nd, 2021

The Road to Salina - aka - La route de Salina (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by prolific French filmmaker Georges Lautner in 1970 with an interesting international cast, The Road To Salina was a French/Italian co-production. The story introduces us to a young drifter named Jonas (Robert Walker Jr.). He's down on his luck and needs to earn some money and so he hitches a ride to Salina hoping that his lucky will change once he arrives. He stops at a gas station where the woman who runs the place, Mara (Rita Hayworth), address him as Rocky. It's clear that Mara is suffering from some mental issues and she thinks that Jonas is her son, who has been missing for years. Jonas decides to take advantage of the situation and enjoy some warm food and a nice bed for the night. Mara's best friend, Warren (Ed Begley), explains to Jonas that does this type of thing all the time and since Jonas has decided to take advantage of her, he's better stick ...Read the entire review »