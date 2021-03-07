DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 2nd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Road to Salina - aka - La route de Salina (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by prolific French filmmaker Georges Lautner in 1970 with an interesting international cast, The Road To Salina was a French/Italian co-production. The story introduces us to a young drifter named Jonas (Robert Walker Jr.). He's down on his luck and needs to earn some money and so he hitches a ride to Salina hoping that his lucky will change once he arrives. He stops at a gas station where the woman who runs the place, Mara (Rita Hayworth), address him as Rocky. It's clear that Mara is suffering from some mental issues and she thinks that Jonas is her son, who has been missing for years. Jonas decides to take advantage of the situation and enjoy some warm food and a nice bed for the night. Mara's best friend, Warren (Ed Begley), explains to Jonas that does this type of thing all the time and since Jonas has decided to take advantage of her, he's better stick ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Forever Purge
by Jeff NelsonThe Purge originally started as a home invasion B-movie that has continued to expand its scope over the course of each of its sequels and two seasons of a television series. While the overall quality of each installment varies, the social commentary has been addressed in more depth over the course of the sequels. The marketing campaigns being tied so closely with American politics remains to be one of the most intriguing campaigns in quite some time. I can't help but let out a bit of a chuckle just thinking about the advertisements that aired during the commercial breaks of political debates. The fifth entry in the series once again raises some worthwhile concepts that many studio films are too afraid to touch upon, although it doesn't all come together.Adela (A...Read the entire review »
