DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 29th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Years Of Lead: Five Classic Italian Crime Thrillers 1973-1977 (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Arrow Video's Years Of Lead boxed set compiles five classic cop thrillers from the Italy of the mid-seventies in a boxed set that proves to be a fantastic example of just how good many of these films can be. While four of the five were released on Blu-ray by Camera Obscura in nearly identical presentations and the fifth, Colt 38 Special Squad, on DVD by No Shame Films, this set will give those who aren't region free an opportunity to check out some of these movies in high definition for the first time.Disc One:Fango Bollente (The Savage Three): A fairly insane Italian cross between A Clockwork Orange and Falling Down, Vittorio Salerno's Fango Bollente opens with an interesting scene of foreshadowing. In the laboratory of a faceless corporation headquartered in Turin, a computer programmer named Ovidio Mainardi...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Shenandoah (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVBy 1965, actor James Stewart, pushing 60, was nearing the end of both his starring career in feature films and his long association with Universal Pictures. Shenandoah was his penultimate starring film for that company (The Rare Breed followed, in 1966) and this Civil War drama is a curious mix of family film blandness with an unexpectedly harder edge recalling Stewart's earlier, â50s Westerns made in collaboration with director Anthony Mann. Visually uninteresting and lacking historical verisimilitude, Shenandoah nonetheless comes off well for other reasons, and Stewart gives one of his better if more overlooked performances. Set in 1864 Virginia, the film stars Stewart as Charlie Anderson, widower patriarch of the large Anderson farm, some 500 ac...Read the entire review »
Zola
by Jeff NelsonSocial media is more than a way of keeping in touch with friends and family; it can also be used as a way to tell a story. Whether it's involving the text of Twitter or the images of Instagram, an individual's page can be viewed as their journey and their posts speak on their experiences. This is especially the case for the real narrative tweeted by Aziah "Zola" Wells, whose story captivated so many that it was adapted into a feature length film, which would go on to be distributed by A24. Since premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, I have been interested in checking this out. The poster reads "Y'all wanna hear a story?," and what a crazy story this is.The film follows Zola (Taylour Paige), who immediately sets the stage, warning that the story of a friendship fall...Read the entire review »
