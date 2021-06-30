DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 29th, 2021

Zola

by Jeff Nelson Social media is more than a way of keeping in touch with friends and family; it can also be used as a way to tell a story. Whether it's involving the text of Twitter or the images of Instagram, an individual's page can be viewed as their journey and their posts speak on their experiences. This is especially the case for the real narrative tweeted by Aziah "Zola" Wells, whose story captivated so many that it was adapted into a feature length film, which would go on to be distributed by A24. Since premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, I have been interested in checking this out. The poster reads "Y'all wanna hear a story?," and what a crazy story this is.The film follows Zola (Taylour Paige), who immediately sets the stage, warning that the story of a friendship fall...Read the entire review »