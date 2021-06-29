DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 28th, 2021

Icy Breasts (aka Someone is Bleeding) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV An odd French psychological thriller that plays more than a little like an Italian giallo, Icy Breasts (Les seins de glace, 1974) was co-produced by and stars Alain Delon along with his longtime girlfriend, Mireille Darc (Weekend). Delon gets top-billing and is prominently featured in the posters, but that's deceptive as his is a secondary role. If this were an American film, Delon's is precisely the kind of part Robert Webber would have played, so much so I couldn't help but constantly think of Webber every time Delon was onscreen. The story was adapted from Richard Matheson's 1953 novel Someone Is Bleeding, also one of the film's alternate titles. The main character of Icy Breasts is played neither by Delon nor Darc, but rather...Read the entire review »