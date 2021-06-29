DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 28th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
Highly Recommended
Streetwise / Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movies: The 1984 documentary Streetwise began with a LIFE magazine article about kids living on the streets of downtown Seattle, written by Cheryl McCall and photographed by Mary Ellen Mark. For the film, McCall and Mark collaborated with Mark's husband, cinematographer-director Martin Bell (all three share the possessory "a film by" credit).The film drops in on the lives of roughly a dozen poor and runaway kids who frequented a bustling stretch of Pike St. not far from the famous Pike Place Market. At first glance, it might just look like a happening spot for kids to hang out, razz each other, flirt, and fight. But these kids all have some sort of hustle. The females are looking to score "dates" at forty bucks a pop, while the m...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Icy Breasts (aka Someone is Bleeding) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAn odd French psychological thriller that plays more than a little like an Italian giallo, Icy Breasts (Les seins de glace, 1974) was co-produced by and stars Alain Delon along with his longtime girlfriend, Mireille Darc (Weekend). Delon gets top-billing and is prominently featured in the posters, but that's deceptive as his is a secondary role. If this were an American film, Delon's is precisely the kind of part Robert Webber would have played, so much so I couldn't help but constantly think of Webber every time Delon was onscreen. The story was adapted from Richard Matheson's 1953 novel Someone Is Bleeding, also one of the film's alternate titles. The main character of Icy Breasts is played neither by Delon nor Darc, but rather...Read the entire review »
