DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021

L'Amour Braque -aka- Mad Love (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Andrzej Zulawski's L'Amour Braque is influenced by, if not entirely based on, Dostoyevsky's novel The Idiot. It tells the story of a damned love triangle and its three participants, those being an âidiot' named Leo (Francis Huster), Mary (Sophie Marceau), and Mickey (Tcheky Karyo), a gangster. It begins with a hyper stylish scene involving a bank heist and works its way through the basics of The Idiot until it reaches its inevitable and violent finish. It uses the conventions of the love triangle film, mixes in some European gangster film elements (which are decidedly different than your average American gangster film) and wraps it all up with sex and style all at a very quick pace.Zulawski's adaptation is very much a comic book come to life. It's as colorful and flamboyant as any pulp tale you could care to name and its rich with visual flair and ...Read the entire review »