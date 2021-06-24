DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,560
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
L'Amour Braque -aka- Mad Love (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Andrzej Zulawski's L'Amour Braque is influenced by, if not entirely based on, Dostoyevsky's novel The Idiot. It tells the story of a damned love triangle and its three participants, those being an âidiot' named Leo (Francis Huster), Mary (Sophie Marceau), and Mickey (Tcheky Karyo), a gangster. It begins with a hyper stylish scene involving a bank heist and works its way through the basics of The Idiot until it reaches its inevitable and violent finish. It uses the conventions of the love triangle film, mixes in some European gangster film elements (which are decidedly different than your average American gangster film) and wraps it all up with sex and style all at a very quick pace.Zulawski's adaptation is very much a comic book come to life. It's as colorful and flamboyant as any pulp tale you could care to name and its rich with visual flair and ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
CB4 (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:As time passes, CB4 feels more and more dated in equally positive and negative measure. On one hand, it's an often hilarious time capsule that captures the fracturing in hip-hop that was taking place during the early 90s. This fracture is represented within the three distinct personalities that form the fictional gangster rap group CB4.Gusto/Albert (Chris Rock) is the murderous gangster type who doesn't give a damn if you like him or not, with a soft suburban nerd hiding behind the media-hyped persona. Stab Master Arson/Otis (Deezer D) is the big butt and party-loving Sir Mix-a-lot and 2 Live Crew type who uses blatant misogyny to cover for his sexual inadequacies. Euripides/Dead Mike (Allan Payne) is the socially conscious rapper who's confused about how to communicate black power to a mainstream audience (His solo track "I'm Black Y'all", with all lyrics simply repe...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off