DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 21st, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,558
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 21st, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAmong the recent spate of mostly good-to-excellent music documentaries, perhaps the best is one of the first, Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (2006). Nilsson, who died in 1994 at just 52 (he looked much older than that in later years), enjoyed fleeting commercial success in the early 1970s, peaking creatively with his best album, Nilsson Schmilsson, before embarking upon a long, sad decline of alcohol and cocaine-fueled partying that ruined his health, including his indescribably beautiful singing voice, while his uniquely creative juices were self-sabotaged by self-doubt, fear, and a contrariness that both helped and hurt his career. Director John Scheinfeld's long-in-gestation documentary unblinkingly explores Nilsson's unique place in popular music, its many ups and downs. Released to Blu-ray by MVD Visual, Who Is Harry Nilsson? was sh...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Night After Night (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVNight After Night (1932) marks the screen debut of Mae West, but the movie is quite unlike all her later starring films. For one thing, fourth-billed West has a supporting role here, and for really the only time in her movie career plays more of an actual character within a larger story than the completely dominating Mae West persona of later films, around which everything revolves. The picture itself is lighthearted gangster film, headlined by George Raft in his first starring film, following his tremendous success supporting Paul Muni in Howard Hawks's Scarface, released earlier that same year. Night After Night is completely different, however, closer in spirit to the later Edward G. Robinson Brother Orchid than Hawks's classic. Raft is good, in an unusual, non-actorly sort of way, but West, her appearance in the film limited to two big scenes, is genuinely sensational. R...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off