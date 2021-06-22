DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 21st, 2021

Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (Blu-ray)

Among the recent spate of mostly good-to-excellent music documentaries, perhaps the best is one of the first, Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (2006). Nilsson, who died in 1994 at just 52 (he looked much older than that in later years), enjoyed fleeting commercial success in the early 1970s, peaking creatively with his best album, Nilsson Schmilsson, before embarking upon a long, sad decline of alcohol and cocaine-fueled partying that ruined his health, including his indescribably beautiful singing voice, while his uniquely creative juices were self-sabotaged by self-doubt, fear, and a contrariness that both helped and hurt his career. Director John Scheinfeld's long-in-gestation documentary unblinkingly explores Nilsson's unique place in popular music, its many ups and downs. Released to Blu-ray by MVD Visual, Who Is Harry Nilsson? was sh...