DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 19th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 19th, 2021
Recommended
Quantez (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAfter watching the mostly drab series of â50s Westerns produced by Universal-International and recently released to Blu-ray by Kino, I wasn't much looking forward to Quantez (1957). Among other things, reviews from the time of its release and more recent reviews describe it as profoundly dull. So it came as a big surprise that the picture, while not a classic, is in fact quite good. Though remarkably short on standard Western set pieces -- most of the film is confined to a darkly lit interior with the only real action coming in the last ten minutes -- the film has strong characterizations with above average dialogue. Credit for this goes to R. Wright Campbell, brother of busy actor William Campbell, who sometimes appeared in movies written by his sibling. R. Wright Campbell (1927-2000) frequently wrote scripts for producer-director Roger Corman, including Five Guns West (in which he ...Read the entire review »
Fool for Love (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: 1985's Fool For Love is a moody and oddball melodrama from director Robert Altman's mid-career. This was when he specialized in screen versions of stage plays that stayed fairly faithful to the text. (Other examples include Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Beyond Therapy, and Secret Honor.) Strangely, exploitation legends Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus -- the fellas who brought the world Chuck Norris's most entertaining film and introduced the phrase
