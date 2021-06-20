DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 19th, 2021

Quantez (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV After watching the mostly drab series of â50s Westerns produced by Universal-International and recently released to Blu-ray by Kino, I wasn't much looking forward to Quantez (1957). Among other things, reviews from the time of its release and more recent reviews describe it as profoundly dull. So it came as a big surprise that the picture, while not a classic, is in fact quite good. Though remarkably short on standard Western set pieces -- most of the film is confined to a darkly lit interior with the only real action coming in the last ten minutes -- the film has strong characterizations with above average dialogue. Credit for this goes to R. Wright Campbell, brother of busy actor William Campbell, who sometimes appeared in movies written by his sibling. R. Wright Campbell (1927-2000) frequently wrote scripts for producer-director Roger Corman, including Five Guns West (in which he ...Read the entire review »