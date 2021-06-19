DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 18th, 2021
Highly Recommended
It Happened Tomorrow (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOriginally planned as project for director Frank Capra, It Happened Tomorrow (1944) was directed instead by French import RenÃ© Clair (Le Million, Ã nous la libertÃ©) during that filmmaker's ten-year stint of British and Hollywood films, including I Married a Witch (1942) and the great Agatha Christie adaptation And Then There Were None (1945). It Happened Tomorrow is at the weaker end of this spectrum, but it's a pleasant and clever fantasy-comedy-romance. Based on Lord Dunsany's one-act play The Jest of Haha Laba, and an adaptation by Hugh Wedlock and Howard Snyder (when it was tied to Capra), the story begins in the present day, on the Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration of Larry and Sylvia Stevens (Dick Powell and L...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Luca
by Jeff NelsonAfter earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Short Film, Animated category in 2012 for La Luna, Enrico Casarosa makes his directorial feature debut with Disney and Pixar's Luca. While seemingly a bit less advertised than some of the studio's other big hits, the first thing that caught my eye was the vibrant, Italian setting that came across in such a striking fashion in the trailer. Thanks to Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Mike Jones' (Soul) heartfelt and sincere screenplay, this coming-of-age tale hits many of the right notes, even though it doesn't quite reach the expectations we've come to expect from Pixar.Set on the Italian Riviera, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is a sea creature who herds goatfish during the day and retur...Read the entire review »
