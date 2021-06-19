DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 18th, 2021

Luca

by Jeff Nelson After earning an Oscar nomination in the Best Short Film, Animated category in 2012 for La Luna, Enrico Casarosa makes his directorial feature debut with Disney and Pixar's Luca. While seemingly a bit less advertised than some of the studio's other big hits, the first thing that caught my eye was the vibrant, Italian setting that came across in such a striking fashion in the trailer. Thanks to Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Mike Jones' (Soul) heartfelt and sincere screenplay, this coming-of-age tale hits many of the right notes, even though it doesn't quite reach the expectations we've come to expect from Pixar.Set on the Italian Riviera, Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is a sea creature who herds goatfish during the day and retur...Read the entire review »