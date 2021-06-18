DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 17th, 2021

Mission: Impossible 25th Anniversary Limited Edition (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: Regardless of one's personal feelings of Tom Cruise, there can be little doubt that when it comes to the Mission Impossible series of films, Cruise tries to put as much adrenaline-charged action into each installment as possible, and is willing to do whatever possible to one-up the previous film in terms of jaw-dropping, "Why the hell would anyone do that?" stunt sequences. So with the first film celebrating its 25th anniversary and a seventh(!) about to plop, I guess it is natural that we take a look to see who doesn't have this on Blu-ray, right? The long-awaited adaptation of the film based on the television show of the '60s and '70s was written by David Koepp (Angels & Demons) and Robert Towne (Without Limits), with Bri...Read the entire review »