DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 17th, 2021
Recommended
Mission: Impossible 25th Anniversary Limited Edition (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Regardless of one's personal feelings of Tom Cruise, there can be little doubt that when it comes to the Mission Impossible series of films, Cruise tries to put as much adrenaline-charged action into each installment as possible, and is willing to do whatever possible to one-up the previous film in terms of jaw-dropping, "Why the hell would anyone do that?" stunt sequences. So with the first film celebrating its 25th anniversary and a seventh(!) about to plop, I guess it is natural that we take a look to see who doesn't have this on Blu-ray, right? The long-awaited adaptation of the film based on the television show of the '60s and '70s was written by David Koepp (Angels & Demons) and Robert Towne (Without Limits), with Bri...Read the entire review »
Belle of the Nineties (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images presented here do not represent the quality of the Blu-ray under review.This month, Kino Lorber is releasing Blu-rays of Mae West's nine films from her star-making run at Paramount Pictures. While not as famous as the two films that preceded it (She Done Him Wrong and I'm No Angel), 1934's Belle of the Nineties is a solid showcase for West's inimitable talents.West stars as Ruby Carter, a St. Louis stage sensation who sings and saunters (and we must presume, despite Hays Code-mandated chasteness, strips). Ruby is getting serious with a boxer, Tiger Kid (Roger Pryor), but decides to cool it when the Kid gets jealous. She takes up a contract in New Orleans, where she is the toas...Read the entire review »
