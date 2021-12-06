DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 11th, 2021

Take This Job and Shove It (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Take This Job And Shove It:Now that I've got that David Allen Coe song, made popular by Johnny Paycheck, stuck in your head, we can get to the meat of the matter regarding this meat-and-potatoes 1981 comedy! Starring sly everyman Robert Hays, and directed by cult figure Gus Trikonis, this Blu-ray release of the beer-soaked feature of blue collar rebellion should appeal to those with fond memories of the movie, or junk-food movie enthusiasts.Hays plays a hotshot executive in the adult beverage industry. He's got a fancy red convertible and a girlfriend whose dog likes to hump his leg. The powers-that-be are acquiring small breweries in order to lump them together into big corporate breweries, and Hays is tapped to facilitate matters at his old home-town suds-factory. But nothing is ever easy, as Hays' old change-resistant high-school buddies are still there, working at the brewery, and his