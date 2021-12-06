DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 11th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,548
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 11th, 2021
Recommended
Sweet Liberty (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA slight comedy about a Hollywood film crew engulfing a small New York State university town with activity and glamor, Sweet Liberty (1986) was M*A*S*H star Alan Alda's second feature as writer-director-star, and first after that long-running series came to an end. Alda had earlier written and starred in (but did not direct) The Seduction of Joe Tynan (1979) and followed that up with The Four Seasons (1981), neither well remembered today but back then movies that earned positive reviews and, in the case of The Four Seasons, exceptionally good box-office. Sweet Liberty doesn't bear much comic fruit, but I liked it a bit better than the only other time I saw it, 35 years ago when it was new. All of Sayville, New York is abuzz with e...Read the entire review »
Klondike Annie (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeKlondike Annie:This 1936 Mae West semi-comedic shocker was in ways too strong for Paramount Pictures, but not in the fashion one might think. West's powerful allure is on display as per usual, but the plot goes places controversial of a different stripe. At a brief 77 minutes, Klondike Annie is brisk, entertaining, and just slightly fractured.West plays Rose Carlton, a sultry performer under some sort of thrall to Chan Lo, (Harold Huber) a wealthy Chinese mogul ruling over his portion of 1890s San Francisco. While Carlton performs a musical number for Lo's patrons, we see the spell she casts. Lo notes that spell as well, and that Carlton seems attracted to men other than he. When Carlton makes a play to escape servitude to Lo, something mysterious happens (8-minutes of which ended on the cutting-room floor) and she's soon lamming it to Nome, Alaska on a merchant ship.There, Carlt...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Take This Job and Shove It (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeTake This Job And Shove It:Now that I've got that David Allen Coe song, made popular by Johnny Paycheck, stuck in your head, we can get to the meat of the matter regarding this meat-and-potatoes 1981 comedy! Starring sly everyman Robert Hays, and directed by cult figure Gus Trikonis, this Blu-ray release of the beer-soaked feature of blue collar rebellion should appeal to those with fond memories of the movie, or junk-food movie enthusiasts.Hays plays a hotshot executive in the adult beverage industry. He's got a fancy red convertible and a girlfriend whose dog likes to hump his leg. The powers-that-be are acquiring small breweries in order to lump them together into big corporate breweries, and Hays is tapped to facilitate matters at his old home-town suds-factory. But nothing is ever easy, as Hays' old change-resistant high-school buddies are still there, working at the brewery, and his ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off