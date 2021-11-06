DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 10th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,547
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 10th, 2021
Highly Recommended
In the Heights
by Jeff NelsonThe musical genre can be a tricky sell in the modern movie market. While they certainly can perform well both critically and financially, making one that is both quality and marketable to general audiences is a challenging feat. In the Heights was originally set to be made by The Weinstein Company, which was then rescued by Warner Bros. for $50 million. While I knew that the film was based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play, I knew very little about the story or the characters walking into the theater. Despite the initial hype established around the film, I wasn't sure it would be my jam. By the end of the first scene, it became clear to me that I was in for an exciting and unique experience.Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) recalls his memories and love for the Washington...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Go West Young Man (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeGo West Young Man:The âmeta-text' was in full swing by 1936, and in fact probably came just after, or before the first tale was told around a campfire. But I digress right off the bat. Go West Young Man stars Mae West as sultry actress Mavis Arden, a superstar of the silver screen who finds the pressures of her career interfering with her wanton personality.Opening with a lengthy sequence from one of Arden's movies, watched by a huge, enraptured audience, Go West Young Man soon finds Arden framed up with a politician by her publicist Morgan (Warren William), a stunt that has negligible effect on her publicity tour, save to point out that she's a hothouse flower contractually forbidden from marriage. When her fancy car breaks down en route to Harrisburg PA, Arden is forced to hunker down at a kooky country Boarding House, where she puts the moves on hunky farmhand Bud (Rando...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off