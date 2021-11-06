DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 10th, 2021

In the Heights

by Jeff Nelson The musical genre can be a tricky sell in the modern movie market. While they certainly can perform well both critically and financially, making one that is both quality and marketable to general audiences is a challenging feat. In the Heights was originally set to be made by The Weinstein Company, which was then rescued by Warner Bros. for $50 million. While I knew that the film was based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage play, I knew very little about the story or the characters walking into the theater. Despite the initial hype established around the film, I wasn't sure it would be my jam. By the end of the first scene, it became clear to me that I was in for an exciting and unique experience.Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) recalls his memories and love for the Washington...Read the entire review »