DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
My Fair Lady (4K UHD + Digital)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: My Fair Lady: I had never seen My Fair Lady before but it seems like I've seen it in a lot of other movies and not realized it; someone from the lower class is brought in to take on the behavior and mannerisms of the upper class? I mean hell, Trading Places even did that! But there's a certain charm that inhabits My Fair Lady by almost everyone involved, and I can understand that charm. In this case, the lower class person is Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's), full of moxie and a Cockney accent. Professor Higgins (Rex Harrison, Cleopatra) brings her into his home, gives her Dad a stipend and provides her with class and culture that turns her into a prospective princess. She finds that the grass is n...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Final Countdown, The (3-Disc Limited Edition/4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Along with a copious amount of John Wayne films, my Dad had movies that he would stop on and put the remote away for, and The Final Countdown was one of those. I texted a picture of the movie in my hands to my brother, letting him know that I was going to review it shortly, and his first reply was ""God, I remember every stitch of that movie." I'm not sure that I do, but I remember the general strokes of the story enough, but I don't think I ever saw it. Or I did and I blocked it out, I don't know. Thomas Hunter, Peter Powell and David Ambrose wrote the screenplay that Don Taylor directs. A systems analyst for the Defense Department (Martin Sheen, Apocalypse Now) is allowed on board the battleship USS Nimitz, commanded by Captain Matt Yelland (Kirk Douglas,
