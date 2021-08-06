DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 7th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 7th, 2021
Recommended
The Love Butcher (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Don Jones/Mikel Angel and released to theaters in 1975, The Love Butcher begins when a series of brutal murders, each committed with a different gardening tool, in a fancy Los Angeles neighborhood get the locals, understandably, on edge. The local newspaper is having a field day with all of this and the cops are working overtime to try and figure out who is behind the killingsâ¦ and failing pretty miserably at it. Russell (Jeremiah Beecher), a newspaper man, won't leave Detective Don (Richard Kennedy) well enough alone, despite the cops' best efforts to crack the case. Front and center in all of this is a man named Caleb (Erik Stern). He's a gardener with a gimp arm who just so happens to have been employed by pretty much every one of the victims thus far. Like I said, the cops are failing pretty miserably here. Anyway, no one suspects Caleb...Read the entire review »
Censor
by Jeff NelsonThe conversation around censorship of art has been ongoing for many years, although public opinion shifts based on current events and culture. The horror genre is heavily impacted and influenced by censorship boards' rules that always seem to be in flux. Censor plants its roots within this world during an era of filmmaking when the underground horror scene was composed of grainy VHS tapes that contributed to the experience. Director/co-writer Prano Bailey-Bond makes her directorial debut with this slow-burn, fantastical feature that follows a woman's unravelling.Set in the 1980s, Enid (Niamh Algar) works as a censor with the mission to protect children from the violent terrors in movies. She takes this work very seriously, as the media continues to be directly ...Read the entire review »
