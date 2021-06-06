DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Santa Sangre [4K UHD/Blu-ray/CD] (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: 1989's Santa Sangre is one of the highlights in the tumultuous career of madman visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky. Released roughly a decade after his previous film (the little-seen Tusk), Santa Sangre became an instant cult sensation. In his time away from cinema, Jodorowsky worked in high-concept comics, and Santa Sangre's combination of the operatic, the existential, and the luridly horrific feels like the kind of thing that could have made a great graphic novel. Even better for us cinephiles, Jodorowsky was able to bring it vividly to the screen.Although Santa Sangre might be Jodorowsky's most narratively straightforward film, it goes in enough j...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Heartworn Highways Revisited (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:1976's Heartworn Highways may have taken a while to get properly released and seen, but it proved a cult hit and quickly developed a following thanks to its frank and earnest depiction of the outlaw country music scene of the seventies and some great live footage and interviews with some pretty big names in that scene.In 2015, filmmaker Wayne Price decided to make a follow up picture. Like the original movie, this follow up picture starts with a dedication, this time to Jim Szalapski, the director of the original film who passed away in 2000 before this follow up picture was made. From there, we get straight into some interview footage and the same type of live footage that made the first documentary so great, albeit this time with what was, in 2015, the current generation out outlaw country artists. This time around, audiences are lucky enough to get to...Read the entire review »
