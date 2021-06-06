DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 5th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 5th, 2021

   
Old 06-06-21, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,543
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, June 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Santa Sangre [4K UHD/Blu-ray/CD] (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: 1989's Santa Sangre is one of the highlights in the tumultuous career of madman visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky. Released roughly a decade after his previous film (the little-seen Tusk), Santa Sangre became an instant cult sensation. In his time away from cinema, Jodorowsky worked in high-concept comics, and Santa Sangre's combination of the operatic, the existential, and the luridly horrific feels like the kind of thing that could have made a great graphic novel. Even better for us cinephiles, Jodorowsky was able to bring it vividly to the screen.Although Santa Sangre might be Jodorowsky's most narratively straightforward film, it goes in enough j...Read the entire review »

 

Highly Recommended
Heartworn Highways Revisited (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:1976's Heartworn Highways may have taken a while to get properly released and seen, but it proved a cult hit and quickly developed a following thanks to its frank and earnest depiction of the outlaw country music scene of the seventies and some great live footage and interviews with some pretty big names in that scene.In 2015, filmmaker Wayne Price decided to make a follow up picture. Like the original movie, this follow up picture starts with a dedication, this time to Jim Szalapski, the director of the original film who passed away in 2000 before this follow up picture was made. From there, we get straight into some interview footage and the same type of live footage that made the first documentary so great, albeit this time with what was, in 2015, the current generation out outlaw country artists. This time around, audiences are lucky enough to get to...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations
View Next Unread
No new DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, June 6th, 2021

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.