DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 4th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Heartworn Highways (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:1976's Heartworn Highways (dedicated to the late âSkinny' Dennis Sanchez, a session musician), made by documentary filmmaker James Szalapski, is a fascinating look the outlaw country music scene of the seventies where quite a few remarkably talented, and sometimes quite controversial, musicians decided that they didn't really want to do things the Nashville way, setting out to make country music that had some depth and sincerity to it, concerned less with the marketing machine that Music Row lived and breathed off of than doing things the way that they wanted to do them.There's no real narrator in this picture and it is structured in a very loose, almost meandering style. This might put people off if they're looking for a more polished explanatory type of film rather than what Szalapski has put together with this project. But if it's the music that mat...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Night Terror (aka Night Drive) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirector E.W. Swackhamer's 1977 film Night Terror (also known as Night Drive) stars Valerie Harper as a woman named Carol Turner. When she learns that her son has been in an accident and has been hospitalized, she tries to get ahold of her husband, Walter (Michael Tolan), who is away on a business trip, but she can't get ahold of him. Understandably concerned about her son's wellbeing, Carol decides to get in the car, leave her home in Phoenix and make the lengthy drive to Denver where her son is and where the family was planning to move. She does this despite the fact that she really doesn't look driving on the highway.Carols drive stretches a few hundred miles and is a long one to do by herself and the vast majority of it will take her through some pretty barren, empty terrain. When she's running low on gas that night, she sees a police officer ...Read the entire review »
