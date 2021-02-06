DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 1st, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,538
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 1st, 2021
Highly Recommended
Little Fugitive: The Collected Films of Morris Engel & Ruth Orkin (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: In 2013, Kino released the influential Little Fugitive on Blu-ray, and now they expanded the release to a three-disc set called Little Fugitive: The Collected Films of Morris Engel & Ruth Orkin that includes the filmmakers' other three features, plus some shorts and commercials.Often credited as the first independent American film -- and certainly one of the first to find a global audience -- 1953's Little Fugitive () is slight but undeniably charming. The directing credit is divvied up three ways, between producer-cinematographer Morris Engel, his spouse and editor Ruth Orkin, and writer-produce...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Tank (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In director Marvin J. Chomsky's 1984 comedy, Tank, we meet Sergeant Major Zack Carey (James Garner), a lifelong military man finishes up his final tour of duty, stationed at a military base in an unnamed state in the American south. After a hard day's work one day, Zack opts to go off base and him himself a well-earned mug of cold beer, and when he does, he winds up in an altercation when he sees a local prostitute named Sarah (Jenilee Harrison) beaten up by the town deputy who also happens to be a lousy pool player. Zack tries to make peace with the law man but he's not having any of it, and soon enough, Zack gives him a sock to the jaw and knocks the cop out.One day later, and Sheriff Buelton (G.D. Spradlin) shows up at Sarah's place and she winds up getting beaten a second time. Around the same time, he frames Zack's son Billy (C. Thomas Howell) on a ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Last Married Couple in America (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I've had a confident soft spot in my heart for George Segal projects, and perhaps have ever since he chewed on the scenery in Stick), the 1985 film directed by Burt Reynolds, based off an Elmore Leonard film. And following Segal's recent death at the age of 87, I feel moderately compelled to seek out the stuff I haven't seen, which brings us to The Last Married Couple in America. John Herman Shaner (Goin' South) wrote the screenplay that Gilbert Cates directed, long before he was a longtime director of the Academy Awards Ceremonies. Jeff (Segal) is married to Mari (Natalie Wood, Rebel Without A Cause), living happily while their friends drift in and out of relationships and marriages of their own, and when temptations come up, they go ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off