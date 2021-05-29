DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 28th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 28th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Green Man (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThough shot almost like a TV situation comedy from that era, The Green Man (1956) is a very funny black comedy starring the great Alastair Sim as a freelance assassin. Stylistically, the screenplay by Frank Launder and Sidney Gilliat, based on their play Meet a Body, is kind of a bridge between Ealing Studio greats like Kind Hearts and Coronets and The Ladykillers, and the slightly later breed of British comedies starring the likes of Peter Sellers, Terry-Thomas, and the Carry On gang. Like the Carry On films, this is almost an ensemble piece; Terry-Thomas gets third billing even though he's onscreen for probably less than five minutes, which couldn't have pleased Jill Adams, positioned fourth despite being the female lead and in three-quarters of the story.
Recommended
Perdita Durango (Dance with the Devil) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Unlike his black horror comedy The Day of the Beast (which I also reviewed this week), Alex de la Iglesia's Perdita Durango is quite graphic, and likely will not appeal to all audiences. This one is definitely reserved for the crowd that enjoys Wild at Heart and Natural Born Killers, and the titular character here plays a small role in the former. Rosie Perez and Javier Bardem star as a pair of deranged criminal lovers who travel from Mexico to Las Vegas in an insane scheme that involves robberies, cosmetics, cult sacrifices and human fetuses, leaving a trail of blood and chaos in their wake. The two leads provide committed performances here, and, while Perdita Durango occasionally suffers for all its excess, you ca...Read the entire review »
