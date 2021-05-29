DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 28th, 2021

The Green Man (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Though shot almost like a TV situation comedy from that era, The Green Man (1956) is a very funny black comedy starring the great Alastair Sim as a freelance assassin. Stylistically, the screenplay by Frank Launder and Sidney Gilliat, based on their play Meet a Body, is kind of a bridge between Ealing Studio greats like Kind Hearts and Coronets and The Ladykillers, and the slightly later breed of British comedies starring the likes of Peter Sellers, Terry-Thomas, and the Carry On gang. Like the Carry On films, this is almost an ensemble piece; Terry-Thomas gets third billing even though he's onscreen for probably less than five minutes, which couldn't have pleased Jill Adams, positioned fourth despite being the female lead and in three-quarters of the story.