DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 27th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Smile (1975) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: A jokier take on the same mid-'70s American disillusionment that informed Robert Altman's Nashville, Michael Ritchie's 1975 ensemble film Smile is essentially an absurd comedy played bone dry. Set during the week of the Young American Miss beauty pageant in middle-of-nowhere Santa Rosa, California, the film flits between episodes in the lives of the contestants and some of the organizers.Bruce Dern, as Big Bob Freelander, is essentially the main character. Big Bob is a car salesman who seems like the kind of fella who has been selling so long, he believes every word that he says. Big Bob is one of the judges of the pageant, and he is bizarrely devoted to it. Knowing that, c...Read the entire review »
The Day of the Beast (El dÃ*a de la bestia) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Severin gives Alex de la Iglesia's black comedy/horror film The Day of the Beast its stateside Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD debut. This Spanish film evokes memories of Shaun of the Dead and Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's "Good Omens," and provides entertaining performances from Alex Angulo and Armando De Razza. Seemingly haven cracked the mysteries of the Bible, Father Angel Berriartua (Angulo) relays to another priest that he must commit great sins to ultimately save the world. That priest is ultimately crushed by a giant cross, and Angel then traverses Madrid, Spain, assaulting street performers and telling a dying man he hopes he will rot in Hell. Often funny and fairly accessible for American audiences, The Day of the Beast incorporates horror elements into the story as Angel enlists a...Read the entire review »
