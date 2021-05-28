DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Smile (1975) (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: A jokier take on the same mid-'70s American disillusionment that informed Robert Altman's Nashville, Michael Ritchie's 1975 ensemble film Smile is essentially an absurd comedy played bone dry. Set during the week of the Young American Miss beauty pageant in middle-of-nowhere Santa Rosa, California, the film flits between episodes in the lives of the contestants and some of the organizers.Bruce Dern, as Big Bob Freelander, is essentially the main character. Big Bob is a car salesman who seems like the kind of fella who has been selling so long, he believes every word that he says. Big Bob is one of the judges of the pageant, and he is bizarrely devoted to it. Knowing that, c...Read the entire review »