DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 21st, 2021

Masculin feminin (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: Godard dubbed the youth of the western world in 1966, "the children of Marx and Coca-Cola" and this film, Masculin fÃ©minin, is a satirical look at what makes them worthy of that title and how one man struggles to come to terms with it and the resulting difficulty he has in accepting them as his peer group.The story follows a young man in his early twenties named Paul (Jean-Pierre LÃ©aud) who has just gotten out of his required tenure in the French army. He finds himself having difficulty adjusting once more to civilian life, after all, the military was all that he really knew for the last few years of his life. To help find his way back into things, Paul takes up writing and he spends a lot of time putting his thoughts down on paper in a small French cafÃ©. While killing time in the cafÃ© one day, by chance Paul meets a beautiful young lady named Madel...Read the entire review »