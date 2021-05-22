DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 21st, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Show:After the original Avatar (Not the James Cameron one, and definitely not the M. Night Shyamalan adaptation) took the animation world by storm and proved that American anime can capture the tone and style of the best that the Japanese industry has to offer, its followup series The Legend of Korra had a lot to live up to. A considerable amount of hardcore Avatar fans were disappointed by the fact that the new iteration pushed the timeline a hundred years into the future, introduced almost all-new characters and storylines while being merely inspired by the original show rather than emulating it. In my opinion, all of these qualities turn The Legend of Korra into a uniquely satisfying experience, on the same level of quality as the original show, but delivering a narrative and style that stands on its own.Just like every Avatar (A Dalai Lama-like figure who can control al...Read the entire review »
Masculin feminin (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Godard dubbed the youth of the western world in 1966, "the children of Marx and Coca-Cola" and this film, Masculin fÃ©minin, is a satirical look at what makes them worthy of that title and how one man struggles to come to terms with it and the resulting difficulty he has in accepting them as his peer group.The story follows a young man in his early twenties named Paul (Jean-Pierre LÃ©aud) who has just gotten out of his required tenure in the French army. He finds himself having difficulty adjusting once more to civilian life, after all, the military was all that he really knew for the last few years of his life. To help find his way back into things, Paul takes up writing and he spends a lot of time putting his thoughts down on paper in a small French cafÃ©. While killing time in the cafÃ© one day, by chance Paul meets a beautiful young lady named Madel...Read the entire review »
Rent It
North Shore (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: After spending some time in Hawaii a bunch of years ago, even then I knew about the 1987 film North Shore, because it was an â80s movie. And despite a small fetish for productions set in Hawaii I never saw the film because it was an â80s film, but I never realized how it was. Look, do you want the story of The Karate Kid, but surfing in Hawaii? Then I have the film for you! From a story by William Phelps and Randal Kleiser, Phelps wrote the screenplay and directed (Kleiser was the executive producer of the film), which focuses on Rick (Matt Adler, Teen Wolf), who has won all of the surfing competitions in Arizona, and decides he wants to try surfing the legendary waves of Hawaii, forgoing a chance to pursue a career in art design. Rick finds ...Read the entire review »
