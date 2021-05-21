DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 20th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 20th, 2021

   
Old 05-21-21, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,526
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 20th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Hot Spot (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner
"So whatcha gonna do in our town?""Whatever there is to do.""Well...there are only two things to do around here. You got a TV?""Nope.""Well, now you're down to one. Lotsa luck."[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]From the instant he stepped foot into the sleepy Texan town of Landers, Harry Madox (Don Johnson) has taken what he wants. He felt like a job at one of the local car lots sounded about right, so Harry sold a sedan
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.