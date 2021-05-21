DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 20th, 2021

The Hot Spot (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner "So whatcha gonna do in our town?""Whatever there is to do.""Well...there are only two things to do around here. You got a TV?""Nope.""Well, now you're down to one. Lotsa luck."[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]From the instant he stepped foot into the sleepy Texan town of Landers, Harry Madox (Don Johnson) has taken what he wants. He felt like a job at one of the local car lots sounded about right, so Harry sold a sedan