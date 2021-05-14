DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 13th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 13th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Touki bouki: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Touki Bouki (The Journey of the Hyena, 1973) was originally released on a double-feature Blu-ray by Criterion Collection a little over seven years ago, within the first box set for Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project. Now, it stands alone on its own disc, with a higher encode bitrate and a few additional extras.In my review of the film in 2013, I called it "a concoction that calls to mind Pierrot le fou crossed with El Topo." Struggling now to narrow down the flavor even further, I'm tempted to throw in a dash of the anti-capitali...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Million Dollar Mystery (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThe late 70s and early 80s saw a number of treasure-hunt contests- first in the form of novels where the first one to guess where the money or treasure in the story was hidden would win that as a prize, and then a couple direct-to-video programs- the most famous being Vestron Video's "Treasure: In Search of the Golden Horse" from 1984 which was so out there that nobody could correctly provide the answer. In 1987 Dino DeLaurentiis got the idea to do a movie centered around a contest after seeing people lined up to buy lottery tickets. What we got from that was this smaller-scale knockoff of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World starring some of the era's "up and coming" comedians, some of whom went on to bigger things and some fading into obscurity.
