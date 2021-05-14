DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Million Dollar Mystery (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen The late 70s and early 80s saw a number of treasure-hunt contests- first in the form of novels where the first one to guess where the money or treasure in the story was hidden would win that as a prize, and then a couple direct-to-video programs- the most famous being Vestron Video's "Treasure: In Search of the Golden Horse" from 1984 which was so out there that nobody could correctly provide the answer. In 1987 Dino DeLaurentiis got the idea to do a movie centered around a contest after seeing people lined up to buy lottery tickets. What we got from that was this smaller-scale knockoff of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World starring some of the era's "up and coming" comedians, some of whom went on to bigger things and some fading into obscurity.