DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Recommended
Delirium - aka Le foto di Gioia (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Lamberto Bava with a story credit given to Luciano Martino, Delirium (or, Delirium: Photo Of Gioia, if you prefer) opens with a sexy photo shoot for Pussycat magazine, an adult publication run by a former model named Gloria (played by Serena Grandi and named Gioia in the Italian version, thus explaining the alternate title) left to her by her late husband. Things seem fine in Gloria's life. She doesn't want for money, her business is quite successful, and she's as beautiful as she is popular.And then the murders start. The first to go is a blonde model, taken out with a pitchfork and left dead, floating in Gloria's pool. The cops come and investigate but there aren't many clues. The young man next door (Karl Zinni), bound to a wheelchair, saw something. He tells the cops that the culprit was a blonde. The next day, Gloria receives phot...Read the entire review »
Half Baked (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Tamra Davis, who a few years earlier gave us the gift that keeps on giving that is Billy Madison, directed Half Baked in 1998, a film that stars a pre-Chapelle's Show Dave Chappelle as Thurgood Jenkins. Ever since he was young, Thurgood has enjoyed smoking weed, and these days spends his days working as a janitor at a pharmaceutical company in New York City, or as he puts it, "a master of the custodial arts." When he isn't at work, he's mostly hanging out with his roommates, Scarface (Guillermo Diaz), Kenny (Harland Williams) and Brian (Jim Breuer), all of whom are also big into reefer.One night, after getting the munchies, Kenny decides to go out for a snake. On the way back he comes across an NYPD horse and decides to feed it and, shortly after he does that, the horse dies. Kenny is arrested and locked away unless his pals can come up wit...Read the entire review »
