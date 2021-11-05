DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 10th, 2021

Death Has Blue Eyes (Blu-ray)

Written and directed by Nico Mastorakis and produced by famed Greek pornographer Grigoris Dimitropoulos, 1976's Death Has Blue Eyes introduces us to a man named Bob Kowalski (Peter Winter). He's got a strange past, having been born in England but having grown up in America where he served in the military. Early in the film, he travels to Athens to reconnect with Ches Gilford (Hristos Nomikos), his closest friend who makes a living as a race car driver, when he isn't working as a male prostitute for wealthy women.Ches is slipping it into a pretty beatnik named Maria, a cute little thing who has eyes for Bob and doesn't waste any time hopping into the sack with him as well. When the wealthy woman that had been supporting Ches comes home and kicks them all out of her house, things get tricky. The two guys decide to steal a man's identity and stick the poor