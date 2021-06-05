DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 5th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
History is Made at Night (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVCharming beyond words, History Is Made at Night (1937) is a prime example of the type of lushly romantic fantasy Hollywood used to make but doesn't anymore. On the surface, its set-up and situations are ludicrous. Here, the estranged wife of an insanely jealous millionaire shipping magnate in a single evening falls madly in love with a celebrated head waiter, a situation finally resolved on a literarily Titanic scale, a spectacular maritime disaster. Yet, History Is Made at Night is deeply affecting if you can let its magic work on you. That's because, no matter how improbable its plot, its core emotions are absolutely genuine. Indeed, these types of films feel very deeply and honestly, in some ways more so than serious drama. Director Frank Borzage and stars Jean Arthur and Charles Boyer understood this. Arthur, as she almost always was, is luminous. The film, ...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Secrets & Lies - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterWhen the phone rings, Evelyn (Brenda Blethyn) has arguably reached rock bottom. Her daughter, Roxanne (Claire Rushbrook), has just stormed out of their crumbling flat after another Evelyn accidentally incited another screaming match between them. Evelyn knows that Roxanne has gone to find her boyfriend, Paul (Lee Ross), someone Roxanne has not yet allowed her to meet. Her brother, Maurice (Timothy Spall), with whom she used to have a close relationship, now keeps her at arm's length because his wife Monica (Phyllis Logan) despises Evelyn. Still shaking and sobbing, she answers the phone and hears the unfamiliar voice of a woman who identifies herself as Hortense Cumberbatch (Marianne Jean-Baptiste). Hortense was adopted as a baby and is now looking for her birth mother, a process newly legal in the UK. She is looking for Evelyn.Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies is a tremendous movie, a...Read the entire review »
