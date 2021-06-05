DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

History is Made at Night (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Charming beyond words, History Is Made at Night (1937) is a prime example of the type of lushly romantic fantasy Hollywood used to make but doesn't anymore. On the surface, its set-up and situations are ludicrous. Here, the estranged wife of an insanely jealous millionaire shipping magnate in a single evening falls madly in love with a celebrated head waiter, a situation finally resolved on a literarily Titanic scale, a spectacular maritime disaster. Yet, History Is Made at Night is deeply affecting if you can let its magic work on you. That's because, no matter how improbable its plot, its core emotions are absolutely genuine. Indeed, these types of films feel very deeply and honestly, in some ways more so than serious drama. Director Frank Borzage and stars Jean Arthur and Charles Boyer understood this. Arthur, as she almost always was, is luminous. The film, ...Read the entire review »