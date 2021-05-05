DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

Test Pattern (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster When Evan (Will Brill) awkwardly approaches Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) while she's out on a girls' night and asks for her number, she isn't expecting much. Then she runs into him again, outside a grocery store, and his confidence improves a little. They go on a date, and there's some chemistry, and by the second date, their connection is undeniable. Before long, they're living together in a cozy-looking home. Evan, a tattoo artist, takes appointments out of the back, and Renesha has just left a high-paying marketing gig to work at an animal adoption organization. Their life looks like it's settled into a comfortable groove. Then, after a night out on the town with a close friend, Renesha wakes up in an unfamiliar hotel room with a menacing and passive-aggressively hostile man named Mike (Drew Fuller), still woozy from the effects of a drug that was supposed to be weed but rendered Renesha unconsciou...Read the entire review »