DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 3rd, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Furies (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
As luck would have it, I coincidentally watched Criterion's new Blu-ray of The Furies (1950) just days after viewing Ramrod (1947), a similarly odd Western with many plot and character similarities. In Ramrod, directed by Andre de Toth, Veronica Lake plays ruthless ranch owner trying to cement control of the territory away from a rival rancher in league with her estranged father (Charlie Ruggles), while a drifter, played by Joel McCrea, is caught in the middle. In The Furies, the Veronica Lake role is played by Barbara Stanwyck, the father role by Walter Huston, and the McCrea part is (sort of) split between Gilbert Roland and Wendell Corey. Ramrod is better is some ways, though The Furies is superior generally. Neither film is great, but they're both impressively odd. Nineteen-fifty signaled a huge shift in the Western genre, away from the formula B-...Read the entire review »
