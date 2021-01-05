DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 30th, 2021

Chop Shop: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: Like his first film, Man Push Cart (which was also recently released on disc by the Criterion Collection), Ramin Bahrani's 2007 film Chop Shop is a naturalistic New York drama about immigrant life with a documentary feel. Set among the body shops and auto junkyards of Willets Point, Queens, the film follows 12-year-old orphan Alejandro, aka "Ale" (Alejandro Polanco), as he finds different hustles to support himself and his teenage sister Isamar, aka "Izzy" (Isamar Gonzales). Early in the film, Ale's pal Carlos (Carlos Zapata) lets him know about a garage where he can work and sleep, with a nearby food truck for his sister to work in.As with Man Push Cart, Chop ...Read the entire review »