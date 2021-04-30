DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 29th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 29th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Memories Of Murder (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Before Bong Joon-ho would take home an Oscar for Parasite, his second film, 2003's Memories Of Murder would put him on the map and quickly declare him one of the most interesting filmmakers on the international scene. While on the surface the film may sound like one of countless other pictures about cops tracking down a serial killer, the director's unique touch is all over the picture which helps to set it apart from the pack.The story is set in the 1980s and revolves around Detective Park Doo-man (Parasite star Song Kang-ho). He works for the police department in South Korean town of Hwaseong in the Gyeonggi Province where he also lives. He's hardly the top detective on the department's roster, but he does okay. He's perfectly average, though he isn't the most experienced man on the force. When the department is tasked with investigating ...Read the entire review »
The Ten Commandments (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
by Kurt DahlkeThe Ten Commandments:The Ten Commandments is touted on the slipcover as "the greatest epic of all time." This may be a retroactive judgement, or director Cecil B. DeMille may have been self-glossing in 1956 when the picture originally came out. Whatever the case, at almost four-hours in length, the cinematic story of Moses is certainly great, and epic, and timeless as well. This new 4k Ultra-HD 3-disc set from Paramount Movies is timeless too, presenting the movie likely better than it has ever looked and with a commentary track plus a couple additional extras. The story of Moses is well-known for many, but certainly not all. A legendary prophet of Judaism and many other Abrahamic religions, said to have lived somewhere in the neighborhood (taking an average of estimates) of 1400 years BCE, Moses survived the killing of male Israelite children by the Egyptian Pharaoh when his infan...Read the entire review »
