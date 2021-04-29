DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 28th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,504
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 28th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Jeremy (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1973 film Jeremy is a simple but affecting teen romance set in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Future teen idol Robby Benson convincingly plays the title character, an awkward and nebbishy 15-year-old who falls for the new girl at school. Jeremy is smart and sensitive, with a million interests, poetry on his shelves and music in his heart, but he lacks the confidence to speak to Susan (Glynnis O'Connor) after he notices her preparing for a dance class at school. Like a million shy guys before and since, he becomes obsessed with Susan but contends that being near her is enough. It takes the intervention of Jeremy's outgoing buddy Ralph (Len Bari) to inform Susan that Jeremy likes her. (When Ralph tells Susan and points across the room to Jeremy,...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off