DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 27th, 2021
Recommended
Recommended
The Lash of the Penitentes (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:So The Lash Of The Penitentes is the better known version of a film originally released as The Penitente Murder Case that has been, up until this release, ridiculously hard to find. The Lash cut not so much, it was around, but the original version has been tough to come by. Kino Lorber, with some help from both Something Weird Video and the Library Of Congress , have brought to Blu-ray as the ninth installment of their Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture series, both cuts, and those with a taste for the bizarre and/or those who appreciate vintage exploitation pictures have every reason to rejoice.Before the obligatory plot synopsis, a quick bit of background. Producer and supposed co-director Harry Revier bought himself a bunch of footage shot for an abandoned documentary made a couple of years prior about Los...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Wild Life (1984) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterIt's the summer after graduation, and Bill Conrad (Eric Stoltz) is anxious to jump into adulthood. He's saved up enough money from his job at a bowling alley to move into his own apartment, and he's already dreaming of what having a place to himself will do for his dating life. Also dreaming about it: his somewhat unreliable friend and co-worker, Tom Drake (Chris Penn), who eventually convinces Bill to let him move in to help split the rent. Although both of them dream about beautiful women, they retain feelings for their would-be girlfriends: Bill's ex, Anita (Lea Thompson), now getting frisky in the back of the donut shop where she works with a greasy cop (Hart Bochner), and Eileen (Jenny Wright), who is endlessly frustrated by the way Tom's behavior seems to blow back on her instead of him. Meanwhile, Bill's little brother Jim (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) wanders around town getting into trouble, and ob...Read the entire review »
