DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 26th, 2021

She\'s the Man - 15th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Although her overbearing mother (Julie Hagerty) wants nothing more than for Viola (Amanda Bynes) to be the kind of girl who dreams of debutante balls, Viola's passion lies elsewhere. She and her friends are all on the soccer team, hoping to get into college on sports scholarships, a plan that hits a roadblock when not enough players sign up and the school cuts girls' soccer. The girls petition to turn the boys' soccer team into a co-ed sport, but the coach shoots them down. Luckily for Viola, her brother Sebastian has his own passion for music, and when he ducks out of the first two weeks of school at Illyria, she gets a crazy idea: pose as her brother for two weeks, get on the soccer team, and beat her former school in an upcoming rivalry game.For the 15th anniversary of She's the Man, Paramount is offering up the movie's Blu-ray debut, and seeing the film again in 2021 couldn't pos...Read the entire review »