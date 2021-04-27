DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 26th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 26th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 26th, 2021
Recommended
Honor Killing (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:Written, directed by and starring a fetish model who guys by the name of Mercedes (aka Mercedes The Muse) who, a year prior, wrote and starred in Rose And Viktor: No Mercy (also released by Troma), 2018's Honor Killing features Mercedes as a nameless Muslim woman who wants to further her education despite the protestations of her deeply religious father (Samuel Lopez) who doesn't feel women should actually get an education.The woman heads off to the library one day and on the way back, she's sexually assaulted by a couple of guys on a remote stretch of railroad track. She survives the attack but when she comes home, her father feels she will have brought shame upon the family. He takes her outside to kill her, and while his attempt at murdering his own daughter for something she wasn't responsible for in the first place doesn't quite work out the way that...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
She\'s the Man - 15th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
Although her overbearing mother (Julie Hagerty) wants nothing more than for Viola (Amanda Bynes) to be the kind of girl who dreams of debutante balls, Viola's passion lies elsewhere. She and her friends are all on the soccer team, hoping to get into college on sports scholarships, a plan that hits a roadblock when not enough players sign up and the school cuts girls' soccer. The girls petition to turn the boys' soccer team into a co-ed sport, but the coach shoots them down. Luckily for Viola, her brother Sebastian has his own passion for music, and when he ducks out of the first two weeks of school at Illyria, she gets a crazy idea: pose as her brother for two weeks, get on the soccer team, and beat her former school in an upcoming rivalry game.For the 15th anniversary of She's the Man, Paramount is offering up the movie's Blu-ray debut, and seeing the film again in 2021 couldn't pos...Read the entire review »
