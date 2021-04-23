DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 22nd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Greatest Show on Earth (Paramount Presents) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVWhile a big critical and commercial success in its day, Cecil B. DeMille's The Greatest Show on Earth (1952) doesn't get a lot of love today. The reason? It won the Academy Award for Best Picture, beating out the much more deserving The Quiet Man, while other great movies like High Noon, Singin' in the Rain, and The Bad and the Beautiful weren't even nominated. (Still others, such as Othello, Limelight, and Ikiru probably weren't eligible that year.)The Greatest Show on Earth is, as the trades used to say, sheer hokum, corny as hell, but it remains all these decades later highly watchable and entertaining just the same. As in other circus films, it greatly romanticizes this curious avenue of show business and, seen today, offers a unique look into a form of entertainment now largely extinct. Filmed in cooperation with Ringling Bro...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
A Serbian Film (Uncut & Uncensored Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Srdjan Spasojevic in 2010, A Serbian Film has been the subject of no small amount of controversy when it played a few festival dates and was released on DVD and Blu-ray in some European territories. Not only did a German film lab refuse to print the movie, but it's been banned in Norway, heavily cut in the UK and released cut and then later banned entirely in Australia. Unearthed Films brings it back into print in North America, in its completely uncut form. The film is strong stuff to be sure, but is it without merit?When the film begins, a young boy named Petar (played by an uncredited child actor) is watching a porno movie without his parents realizing. They walk in on him and while he's too young to really understand what he's seeing, he's perceptive enough to know that he's watching his father, Milos (Srdjan Todorovic), on the screen. It tu...Read the entire review »
