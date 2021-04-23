DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

A Serbian Film (Uncut & Uncensored Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Srdjan Spasojevic in 2010, A Serbian Film has been the subject of no small amount of controversy when it played a few festival dates and was released on DVD and Blu-ray in some European territories. Not only did a German film lab refuse to print the movie, but it's been banned in Norway, heavily cut in the UK and released cut and then later banned entirely in Australia. Unearthed Films brings it back into print in North America, in its completely uncut form. The film is strong stuff to be sure, but is it without merit?When the film begins, a young boy named Petar (played by an uncredited child actor) is watching a porno movie without his parents realizing. They walk in on him and while he's too young to really understand what he's seeing, he's perceptive enough to know that he's watching his father, Milos (Srdjan Todorovic), on the screen. It tu...Read the entire review »