DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

Defending Your Life (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Defending Your Life (1991) is not the Albert Brooks film I admire most -- that would be his disturbing and hilarious Modern Romance (1981) -- but, if IMDb User Reviews offer any clue, it's by a wide margin the sentimental favorite, an atypical crowd-pleasure from a writer-director-comedian who rarely provides happy endings to his uncompromising screenplays and, regrettably, that may be one of the reasons he's made criminally too few films. Another reason seems because Brooks' film comedies (and his earlier stand-up) are unique, completely unlike the film comedies of his contemporaries, who either fell into projects almost always unworthy of their talent (think: John Candy) or eventually fell into mediocrity after showing much originality in their early work (e.g., Steve Martin). When one thinks of the great movie comedians, nearly all are traceable through various influences, th...Read the entire review »