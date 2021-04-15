DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 14th, 2021

Nosferatu In Venice (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Nosferatu In Venice:Nosferatu In Venice (aka Vampire In Venice) lists five(!) contributing directors responsible for its creation, one of whom is Luigi (Lewis Coates) Cozzi. This raises, and answers, two questions for the middling Eurotrash film fan such as myself: why haven't I heard of this movie before, and, can I go back in time to before I'd heard of it? Please?More than anything, the movie represents squandered potential. What could be better than a sex-charged sequel to Werner Herzog's magnificent Nosferatu The Vampyre, starring once again the maniacal Klaus Kinski, not to mention Christopher Plummer and Donald Pleasence? Well, pretty much anything is better than this damp, smoky mess of a movie, relatively short on sex, reliant on overdubbed exposition, and saddled with a bare handful of special effects that would even embarrass Cozzi (himself the MASTER of bad...Read the entire review »