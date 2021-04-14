DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 13th, 2021

Man Push Cart: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's first feature, Man Push Cart (2005), is a sharply observed and sensitively realized character study whose you-are-there minimalist-naturalist aesthetic gave me vivid flashbacks to my time spent in New York City in the mid-'00s.At the center of the film is Ahmad (Ahmad Rizvi), a Pakistani man whose romantic dreams of starting a new life in New York have been thwarted. At first, we mostly see Ahmad at work, manually schlepping a breakfast push cart through the streets of Manhattan -- because he has no car to drive it to his allotted spot -- and serving a sea of New Yorkers their morning coffee, bagels, and pastries. In his off-hours, he hustles bootleg DVDs for money for smokes and beer....Read the entire review »