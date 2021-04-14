DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 13th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Man Push Cart: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's first feature, Man Push Cart (2005), is a sharply observed and sensitively realized character study whose you-are-there minimalist-naturalist aesthetic gave me vivid flashbacks to my time spent in New York City in the mid-'00s.At the center of the film is Ahmad (Ahmad Rizvi), a Pakistani man whose romantic dreams of starting a new life in New York have been thwarted. At first, we mostly see Ahmad at work, manually schlepping a breakfast push cart through the streets of Manhattan -- because he has no car to drive it to his allotted spot -- and serving a sea of New Yorkers their morning coffee, bagels, and pastries. In his off-hours, he hustles bootleg DVDs for money for smokes and beer....Read the entire review »
Rent It
Battle Hymn (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVSome movies just rub you the wrong way. That was my reaction to Battle Hymn (1957), a Douglas Sirk-directed war drama starring Rock Hudson, the same combo behind Magnificent Obsession (1954), All That Heaven Allows (1955), Written on the Wind (1956), and The Tarnished Angels (1957), all exceptional films. Battle Hymn, however, turned me off almost from the start. It contains Sirkian elements common to those other films but this comes off as exceptionally phony throughout. Set mostly during the Korean War, it's a paint-by-numbers emblematic â50s Hollywood movie: part-Armed Forces recruiting film, part-religious, God-is-on-our-side film, with dashes of doomed interracial (i.e., Asian-Caucasian) romance and a vague anticommunist air, though that's more an after-effect. I recently re-watched a coincidentally similar film, Three Stripes in the Sun (1...Read the entire review »
