DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 13th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 13th, 2021

   
Old 04-14-21, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,489
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 13th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Man Push Cart: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani's first feature, Man Push Cart (2005), is a sharply observed and sensitively realized character study whose you-are-there minimalist-naturalist aesthetic gave me vivid flashbacks to my time spent in New York City in the mid-'00s.At the center of the film is Ahmad (Ahmad Rizvi), a Pakistani man whose romantic dreams of starting a new life in New York have been thwarted. At first, we mostly see Ahmad at work, manually schlepping a breakfast push cart through the streets of Manhattan -- because he has no car to drive it to his allotted spot -- and serving a sea of New Yorkers their morning coffee, bagels, and pastries. In his off-hours, he hustles bootleg DVDs for money for smokes and beer....Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
Battle Hymn (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Some movies just rub you the wrong way. That was my reaction to Battle Hymn (1957), a Douglas Sirk-directed war drama starring Rock Hudson, the same combo behind Magnificent Obsession (1954), All That Heaven Allows (1955), Written on the Wind (1956), and The Tarnished Angels (1957), all exceptional films. Battle Hymn, however, turned me off almost from the start. It contains Sirkian elements common to those other films but this comes off as exceptionally phony throughout. Set mostly during the Korean War, it's a paint-by-numbers emblematic â50s Hollywood movie: part-Armed Forces recruiting film, part-religious, God-is-on-our-side film, with dashes of doomed interracial (i.e., Asian-Caucasian) romance and a vague anticommunist air, though that's more an after-effect. I recently re-watched a coincidentally similar film, Three Stripes in the Sun (1...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.