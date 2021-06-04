DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 5th, 2021

Sleepless (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Sleepless:Around the turn of the century (how's that for making you feel old?) Dario Argento decided to return to his roots, eschewing phantasmagorical horror for giallo, with all its attendant frippery and black gloves. The result was Sleepless, an also-ran type of affair with lots of sinuous style, tedious mystery, and a few instances of practical gore that represent probably the most worthwhile reason to visit, or revisit, this effort, one that otherwise will likely help you with your insomnia.Featuring Max Von Sydow (gravitas provedore) as retired detective Moretti, Sleepless lays out a series of gruesome and (dare I say it) misogynistic murders in Turin, that hearken back to a case Von Sydow couldn't quite close several years before. As the bodies of various women begin to pile up in impenetrably ritualistic fashion, Moretti and Giacomo, (Stefano Dionisi) a young man loo...Read the entire review »