DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Producers (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Over the last five decades, The Producers has become such a mainstream pop-culture staple, that I think we take for granted the anarchic genius of Mel Brooks' directorial debut. The smash-hit Broadway musical, and the 2005 feature that followed certainly did their best to re-establish 1967 original as a quirky comedy about a duo of kooky characters trying to put on a Broadway musical that's so bad that it's guaranteed to be a flop so they can get away with a scam. The premise alone is so famous that multiple films that followed, like Spike Lee's Bamboozled, tried to rip it off with diminishing returns. It's such a part of our culture that any time someone mentions a tax scheme, The Producers is brought up as a reference.But let's take ourselves back to the mid-1960s and follow a well-respected comedy writer who gets his first big break to write and direct his own movie. Inste...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Werewolves on Wheels (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:After it became a genre unto itself, it was inevitable that the biker movie would dip into other genres for inspiration. For instance, there was a gay-themed biker comedy called The Pink Angels and a blaxploitation crossover entitled The Black Angels. However, the most notorious biker movie oddball genre offshoot has got to be 1971's Werewolves On Wheels, a genuinely strange blend of genre concerns and 60's-giving-way-to-the 70's artsiness that never quite lives up to the promise of its glorious title.Werewolves On Wheels starts off like your typical biker fare. You've got a biker gang, led by Adam (Stephen Oliver), wandering the desert on their hogs and getting into the occasional bit of mayhem. Things take a turn for the strange when they cross paths with a group of robed cultists led by a character named One (Severn Darden). The c...Read the entire review »
