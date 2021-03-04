DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 2nd, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 2nd, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Producers (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:Over the last five decades, The Producers has become such a mainstream pop-culture staple, that I think we take for granted the anarchic genius of Mel Brooks' directorial debut. The smash-hit Broadway musical, and the 2005 feature that followed certainly did their best to re-establish 1967 original as a quirky comedy about a duo of kooky characters trying to put on a Broadway musical that's so bad that it's guaranteed to be a flop so they can get away with a scam. The premise alone is so famous that multiple films that followed, like Spike Lee's Bamboozled, tried to rip it off with diminishing returns. It's such a part of our culture that any time someone mentions a tax scheme, The Producers is brought up as a reference.But let's take ourselves back to the mid-1960s and follow a well-respected comedy writer who gets his first big break to write and direct his own movie. Inste...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Werewolves on Wheels (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:After it became a genre unto itself, it was inevitable that the biker movie would dip into other genres for inspiration. For instance, there was a gay-themed biker comedy called The Pink Angels and a blaxploitation crossover entitled The Black Angels. However, the most notorious biker movie oddball genre offshoot has got to be 1971's Werewolves On Wheels, a genuinely strange blend of genre concerns and 60's-giving-way-to-the 70's artsiness that never quite lives up to the promise of its glorious title.Werewolves On Wheels starts off like your typical biker fare. You've got a biker gang, led by Adam (Stephen Oliver), wandering the desert on their hogs and getting into the occasional bit of mayhem. Things take a turn for the strange when they cross paths with a group of robed cultists led by a character named One (Severn Darden). The c...Read the entire review »
