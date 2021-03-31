DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 30th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Lust, Caution (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Revisiting Ang Lee's 2007 espionage film Lust, Caution on Kino Lorber's new Blu-ray, it becomes all the more infuriating that the film has drifted to the wayside due to its NC-17 rating. The stigma of that rating torpedoed the film at the U.S. box office, where it took in only $4.6 million. The film bounced back a little on DVD, but it is probably still better known by reputation for its sex scenes than for anything substantive about the movie. Arguably, it is Lee's last great film to date (Life of Pi is very good, sure), and it deserves to be remembered on that basis.While the offending scenes play a pivotal role in the drama of Lust, Caution (and seem to be tease...Read the entire review »
