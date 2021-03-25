DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 24th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Captain Newman, M.D. (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVCaptain Newman, M.D. (1963) is much better than you might expect it be; I expected some mawkish military melodrama laced with obvious, broad comedy relief. In a way those things are there, but the intelligent screenplay (by Richard L. Breen and Phoebe & Henry Ephron, from Leo Rosten's novel), even better acting, and an impressively authentic depiction of mental illness among soldiers fresh from battle make this one a winner all the way.Originally released to DVD as part of Universal's The Gregory Peck Collection from November 2008, Captain Newman arrives on Blu-ray via Kino. In 1944, Capt. Josiah "Joe" Newman, M.D. (Gregory Peck) runs a psychiatric ward that's part of a larger Army Air Corps hospital in the Arizona desert. As m...Read the entire review »
Mandabi: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: It's odd. I cannot think of many films that make me as anxious as Ousmane SembÃ¨ne's second feature, Mandabi (1968). And this is likely not the reaction of most viewers. The film is a darkly comic look at what happens to a poor Senegalese man who is entrusted with a postal money order (the titular mandabi) by his nephew who has been working as a street sweeper in France. News of the money order travels quickly through the poor village where the man, Ibrahima Dieng (Makhouredia Gueye), lives with his two wives and seven children. Soon, everyone is hoping to do business, settles debts, or receive a handout from this newly acquired wealth."A fool and his money are soon parted," goes the saying, and somewhat inevitably the only reaso...Read the entire review »
