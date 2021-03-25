DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 24th, 2021

Mandabi: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: It's odd. I cannot think of many films that make me as anxious as Ousmane SembÃ¨ne's second feature, Mandabi (1968). And this is likely not the reaction of most viewers. The film is a darkly comic look at what happens to a poor Senegalese man who is entrusted with a postal money order (the titular mandabi) by his nephew who has been working as a street sweeper in France. News of the money order travels quickly through the poor village where the man, Ibrahima Dieng (Makhouredia Gueye), lives with his two wives and seven children. Soon, everyone is hoping to do business, settles debts, or receive a handout from this newly acquired wealth."A fool and his money are soon parted," goes the saying, and somewhat inevitably the only reaso...Read the entire review »