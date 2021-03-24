DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021
Recommended
Western Classics II [The Redhead from Wyoming / Pillars of the Sky / Gun for a Coward] (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Kino's back with another round of fair-to-middlin' Westerns, in this case all originally produced by Universal-International during the 1950s. Western Classics II consists of The Redhead from Wyoming (1953), Pillars of the Sky (1956), and Gun for a Coward (1957). None of them are bad; none are exceptionally good, but fairly decent meat-and-potatoes oaters. The Redhead from Wyoming (1953) is Maureen O'Hara, fresh from arguably her best film, made at the height of her beauty: John Ford's The Quiet Man (1952). Here she plays (American-...Read the entire review »
