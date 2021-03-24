DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021

Western Classics II [The Redhead from Wyoming / Pillars of the Sky / Gun for a Coward] (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Kino's back with another round of fair-to-middlin' Westerns, in this case all originally produced by Universal-International during the 1950s. Western Classics II consists of The Redhead from Wyoming (1953), Pillars of the Sky (1956), and Gun for a Coward (1957). None of them are bad; none are exceptionally good, but fairly decent meat-and-potatoes oaters. The Redhead from Wyoming (1953) is Maureen O'Hara, fresh from arguably her best film, made at the height of her beauty: John Ford's The Quiet Man (1952). Here she plays (American-...Read the entire review »