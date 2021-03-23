DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 22nd, 2021

Blastfighter (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: Jake "Tiger" Sharp (Michael Sopkiw) is a former cop who spent eight years behind bars for murdering the man who killed his wife. When he's released from prison, Jake decides to head back to the town in Georgia where he grew up and hopefully get a chance to start over. Or maybe not. On his way there, he stops to visit a friend and is given an SPAS-12, a shotgun that fires not only buckshot but pretty much anything else: grenades, tear gas and even rockets.When Jake killed the guy who murdered his wife, he did it right in front of his lawyer, who also happened to be the guy's gay lover. Now that Jake is out, he wants to put a bullet in the lawyer as well, but when it comes time to pull the trigger, Jake has a change of heart. A short time later and he's up in the mountains and the gun is buried, hopefully soon to be forgotten. But after enjoying some peace and q...Read the entire review »