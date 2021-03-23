DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 22nd, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,467
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 22nd, 2021
Recommended
Positive I.D. (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenReleased in 1987, Positive ID is one of those movies that frequently showed up on video store shelves of the era but not actually watched by many. The cover picture, retained on this new Blu-Ray release, gives the impression of a cheap B-movie but turns out to be a bit more substantial than that. There's a rather unique narrative style here, playing dramatically at some points and more like a documentary in others. The viewer is thrust into the story as the movie starts, without any real introductions to the characters or situations. Stephanie Rascoe is Julie, a suburban housewife who is recovering from a traumatic incident, which isn't specifically identified as a "brutal rape" until 38 minutes into the movie. She hasn't been able to go to work in a few months and her husband (...Read the entire review »
Blastfighter (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Jake "Tiger" Sharp (Michael Sopkiw) is a former cop who spent eight years behind bars for murdering the man who killed his wife. When he's released from prison, Jake decides to head back to the town in Georgia where he grew up and hopefully get a chance to start over. Or maybe not. On his way there, he stops to visit a friend and is given an SPAS-12, a shotgun that fires not only buckshot but pretty much anything else: grenades, tear gas and even rockets.When Jake killed the guy who murdered his wife, he did it right in front of his lawyer, who also happened to be the guy's gay lover. Now that Jake is out, he wants to put a bullet in the lawyer as well, but when it comes time to pull the trigger, Jake has a change of heart. A short time later and he's up in the mountains and the gun is buried, hopefully soon to be forgotten. But after enjoying some peace and q...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off