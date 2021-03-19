DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 18th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,463
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 18th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Time Travelers (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVReleased in 1964, The Time Travelers is an anomaly, a throwback to â50s-style sci-fi rather than something more resembling a sci-fi film from the mid-â60s, produced on a modest (probably well under $250,000) budget, though infused with imagination and obvious enthusiastic effort throughout. Though poorly directed, it employs a grab-bag of cleverly executed trickery, predominantly magician's illusions adapted to the film's futuristic setting. Genre fans are understandably forgiving of pictures like this one: while the movie isn't exactly good, the obvious effort to create visually interesting vignettes holds more appeal than a cheap movie with more professional polish but uncaring and even contemptuous of its audience. In the 1964-present day, university-funded sci...Read the entire review »
Doc (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Kino Lorber releases the 1971 revisionist western Doc on Blu-ray, shortly after the company revived some other well-loved but little-seen films from director Frank Perry, Ladybug Ladybug and Diary of a Mad Housewife. The major difference between those films and Doc is that Eleanor Perry wrote the earlier efforts and they are often referred to as films by "The Perrys." Frank and Eleanor divorced after Mad Housewife, and Doc can be seen as Frank's declaration that he is still a major filmmaker even without Eleanor's contribution.Initial reactions to Doc were mixed, with the b...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off