DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 18th, 2021

The Time Travelers (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Released in 1964, The Time Travelers is an anomaly, a throwback to â50s-style sci-fi rather than something more resembling a sci-fi film from the mid-â60s, produced on a modest (probably well under $250,000) budget, though infused with imagination and obvious enthusiastic effort throughout. Though poorly directed, it employs a grab-bag of cleverly executed trickery, predominantly magician's illusions adapted to the film's futuristic setting. Genre fans are understandably forgiving of pictures like this one: while the movie isn't exactly good, the obvious effort to create visually interesting vignettes holds more appeal than a cheap movie with more professional polish but uncaring and even contemptuous of its audience. In the 1964-present day, university-funded sci...Read the entire review »