DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 15th, 2021
Recommended
Ironmaster (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Set âat the dawn of time,' Umberto Lenzi's Ironmaster introduces us to Ela (Sam Pasco), a barbarian that runs afoul of a man named Vood (George Eastman). Why is this a problem? Vood has learned how to use fire to create steel and how to use steel to commit murder,more specifically he kills the tribe's chief!Vuud is kicked out, but manages to put together a rag tag group of subordinates who live with him at the base of a volcano, which makes creating blades reasonably easy by the standards of the era. Now jutting about dressed with a goofy (and amusingly fake looking) lion's head atop his dome, Vood is bound and determined to kill off the other barbarians and rule the land. Of course, Ela intends to stop that, but not before making time with a hot and heavily made-up cavewoman named Isa (Elvire Audray).Produced by Luciano Martino and set to a...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Man of the East (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVMan of the East (E poi lo chiamarono il magnifico, "And Then They Called Him Magnificent," 1972) is an instantly forgettable Spaghetti Western comedy. How forgettable, you ask? About five minutes into Kino's new Blu-ray, I realized not only had I seen it before, but already had a German Blu-ray that I'd watched only a few years before. The film stars Terence Hill, i.e., Mario Girotti, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Italian-German actor, who had been appearing in Italian movies since he was a teenager, working in every genre. When sword-and-sandal movies were in vogue he appeared in those, and when the industry switched overnight to Westerns, he made Westerns, often as a kind of second-string Franco Nero. Hill's career really took off, however, with They Call Me Trinity (1970), which teamed him with frequent co-star Bud Spencer. Straight spaghetti Westerns were in decline, but...Read the entire review »
