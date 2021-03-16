DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 15th, 2021

Man of the East (Blu-ray)

Man of the East (E poi lo chiamarono il magnifico, "And Then They Called Him Magnificent," 1972) is an instantly forgettable Spaghetti Western comedy. How forgettable, you ask? About five minutes into Kino's new Blu-ray, I realized not only had I seen it before, but already had a German Blu-ray that I'd watched only a few years before. The film stars Terence Hill, i.e., Mario Girotti, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Italian-German actor, who had been appearing in Italian movies since he was a teenager, working in every genre. When sword-and-sandal movies were in vogue he appeared in those, and when the industry switched overnight to Westerns, he made Westerns, often as a kind of second-string Franco Nero. Hill's career really took off, however, with They Call Me Trinity (1970), which teamed him with frequent co-star Bud Spencer. Straight spaghetti Westerns were in decline, but