DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 12th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,457
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 12th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Ascent: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: There are two films I've seen critics cite in reference to Larisa Shepitko's 1977 film The Ascent, and I can't resist mentioning them too. The first is Elem Klimov's Come and See, which is another harrowing World War II film that examines Soviet hardships and Nazi cruelty. (Klimov was also Shepitko's spouse.) The second is Carl Theodor Dreyer's The Passion of Joan of Arc, which is another film that uses expressive close-ups to represent existential anguish and spiritual transcendence.These references suggest the style of The Ascent somewhat but don't quite capture Shepitko's masterful synthesis of...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Still Life in Lodz
by Oktay Ege Kozak"Our lives are not our own. We are bound to others, past and present, and by each crime and every kindness, we birth our future"David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas)Still Life in Lodz, a haunting and hopeful documentary in equal measure, follows the journey of three Polish jews, ex-pats whose families immigrated to the USA and Israel, coming back to the Polish city of Lodz in order to reconnect with the ghosts of the past. Lodz once supported the biggest Jewish population in Poland, until Hitler Germany's invasion of the country in 1939 tore it apart and burned it into ashes for good measure.Paul Celler, an American who describes in vivid detail the stories of his ancestors' death at the hands of the Holocaust is solemn when he reveals how the non-Jewish neighbors who were friends with his family cheered when they were publicly humiliated by the Nazis. On the ot...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off