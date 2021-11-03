DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 10th, 2021

Smooth Talk - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster It's the middle of the summer, and all Connie (Laura Dern) and her friends want is to enjoy their freedom. Connie, Laura (Margaret Welsh), and Jill (Sara Inglis) spend all of their time hanging out at the beach or the mall, talking about and sometimes flirting with boys (or at least pranking each other by flirting on another's behalf). As the summer goes on, Connie and Laura work up even more nerve, sneaking out of the house to go to the hot dog stand where the older kids spend their evenings. Connie's behavior frustrates her mother Katherine (Mary Kay Place), but her attempts to try and talk with Connie devolve into mutual hostility, while Connie's father Harry (Levon Helm) mostly tries to avoid getting involved. Then, while at the hot dog stand, Connie catches the eye of a mysterious man named Arnold Friend (Treat Williams), whose charismatic exterior hides something more sinister.