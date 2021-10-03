DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:Reviled and downright ostracized upon its release, the film found quite a cult following during the decades afterward but is still not as appreciated as the milestone of violent cinema as it should be. It's equally tender, raw, extremely violent, and brutal, sometimes all during the same scene.When a Mexican crime lord, known only as El Hefe, finds out his young daughter's been impregnated by a ladies man named Alfredo Garcia, he offers a million dollars for anyone who can bring his head to him. A hapless bartender named Bennie (A deliciously hammy Warren Oates) finds out from a prostitute named Elita (Isele Vega), with whom he's also in love, that Alfredo is already dead. Bennie decides to desecrate Alfredo's grave in order to bring his head to the band of professional killers, who offer him a measly $10.000.The first half of the film is actually quite a tender love s...Read the entire review »