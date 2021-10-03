DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,454
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Nationtime (aka Nationtime - Gary) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterIn 1973, between March 10th and the 13th, the first (and last) National Black Political Convention was held in Gary, Indiana. Over 10,000 people attended from all over the country, many representing their home states. All sorts of important Black political and cultural figures appeared, including Jesse Jackson, Amiri Baraka, Harry Belafonte, Dick Gregory Richard Roundtree, Isaac Hayes, and both Dr. Betty Shabazz and Coretta Scott King. Filmmaker William Greaves, best-known for the 1968 film Symbiopsychotaxiplasm and its 2005 "sequel," was there documenting the event on his own dime. The resulting film, known initially as Nationtime - Gary is a political powder keg, a rousing and culturally significant portrait of a watershed moment in time -- so, of course, it is only now, with this 2020 restoration, completed seven years after Greaves\' death, that the film can be seen in its fu...Read the entire review »
Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Reviled and downright ostracized upon its release, the film found quite a cult following during the decades afterward but is still not as appreciated as the milestone of violent cinema as it should be. It's equally tender, raw, extremely violent, and brutal, sometimes all during the same scene.When a Mexican crime lord, known only as El Hefe, finds out his young daughter's been impregnated by a ladies man named Alfredo Garcia, he offers a million dollars for anyone who can bring his head to him. A hapless bartender named Bennie (A deliciously hammy Warren Oates) finds out from a prostitute named Elita (Isele Vega), with whom he's also in love, that Alfredo is already dead. Bennie decides to desecrate Alfredo's grave in order to bring his head to the band of professional killers, who offer him a measly $10.000.The first half of the film is actually quite a tender love s...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off