DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 8th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,453
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 8th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Santo in The Treasure Of Dracula: The Sexy Vampire Version 4k Restoration (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVHold on to yer hats -- this one gets pretty convoluted. One of the great icons of Mexican popular culture, El Santo (born Rodolfo GuzmÃ¡n Huerta) was a silver-masked wrestling star who, beginning in 1958, concurrently starred in more than 50 feature films made through 1982, two years before his death in 1984. In these films El Santo ("the Saint") played a souped-up version of himself, a wrestling champion who moonlighted as a crime fighter and scientific genius, in stories often incorporating sci-fi and/or horror elements. Though he never removed his mask, Santo was never regarded as anything less than a pillar of his community. One such film was Santo en el tesoro de DrÃ¡cula ("Santo in âThe Treasure of Dracula'"), released in 1968. Like other Santo films of the period, it was shot in black-and-white, but a separate color version, El vampire y el sexo ("The Vampire and Sex"), was...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Wrong Turn (2021) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I apparently lost track of the Wrong Turn franchise over the last decade. I did not realize there had already been five sequels to Rob Schmidt's 2003 original about a group of inbred cannibals hunting teenage campers in the West Virginia mountains. That movie is not exactly good, but it is an entertaining B-movie. It also stars Eliza Dushku, who is awesome. I was not champing at the bit for another sequel or reboot, but I am happy to report this 2021 Wrong Turn (or Wrong Turn: Foundation internationally) is an example of how you refresh a concept and make it relevant for today's audiences. Directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by Alan McElroy, who wrote the original and other horror flicks like Halloween 4: The Return of ...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Thursday (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterUnbeknownst to his wife Christine (Paula Marshall), the happy home life that Casey (Thomas Jane) has created for the both of them represents his decision to turn over a new leaf. However, his criminal past threatens to blow up his new normal when his old buddy Nick (Aaron Eckhart) unexpectedly calls, claiming to be swinging through town on his way to get married. Reluctantly, Casey allows Nick to drop his bags off and potentially stay for dinner, but becomes furious when he discovers that one of said bags is filled to the brim with heroin. Hoping to keep his house and conscience clean, Casey flushes the drugs down his kitchen sink, only for a succession of increasingly dangerous people, including wannabe rapper Ice (Glenn Plummer), sadistic bombshell Dallas (Paulina Porizkova), torture artist Billy (James Le Gros), and corrupt cop Kasarov (Mickey Rourke), to pop by looking for either the drugs, or $...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off